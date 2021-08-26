Venus Williams Withdraws From US Open

Due to a hamstring injury, Serena Williams pulled out of the US Open, and now sister Venus Williams has withdrawn due to injury as well.

The 41-year-old said in a video on social media, "Not the best news from Serena and I today. I, too, am unable to play the U.S. Open. It's super super super disappointing. Having some issues with my leg all this summer and just couldn't work through it.”

She explained, "I tried my best here in Chicago, but I just was unable to figure out the equation," Williams is referencing the WTA 250 Chicago Women's Open. "And there's been so many times where I've been able to figure it out, even not in the best of my health, but this time, I just couldn't make any miracles work."

Williams also added, "I'm going to miss the Open. It's my favorite Slam. I've had so many amazing memories there, and I can't wait to get back out on the court, whenever that is. I'll work with my team to make it as soon as I can."

She closed with, “I am really disappointed. It's a tough time right now, but like all tough times, they don't last forever. Regardless, I'm wishing all players the best of luck this year. Be well -- don't get hurt like I did. Stay safe, and everybody enjoy the US Open, I know I'll be watching from home."

See the video below: