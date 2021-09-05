NBA Star Damian Lillard And Kay’La Hanson Tie The Knot In Celebrity-Packed Wedding

NBA star Damian Lillard and Kay’La Hanson were married, with celebrity performers on hand to celebrate their nuptials.
Bleacher Report said the couple got engaged in February 2020--shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation. The Portland Trailblazers point guard tragically lost at least six loved ones to the pandemic.
In January, they became parents of twins, a girl named Kali Emma Lee Lillard, and a boy named Kalii Laheem Lillard. They also have another son together named Damian Jr., born in March 2018, according to The Oregonian.
Snoop Dogg, Common and Tevin Campbell were among the performers who entertained the wedding guests.
Teammates and friends CJ McCollum, Evan Turner, Tim Frazier, and Jake Layman attended the celebration, as well as Jusuf Nurkic who traveled from Europe to toast the bride and groom, Hotnewhiphop.com reported.
Lillard was a member of the U.S.A. men’s basketball team that captured a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
