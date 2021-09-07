Sloane Stephens Received Over 2,000 Abusive Messages After U.S. Open Loss

After her third round loss to Angelique Kerber at the 2021 U.S. Open, Sloane Stephens said she received more than 2,000 abusive messages and comments on her Instagram.

Stephens fell to Kerber 7-5, 2-6, 3-6 on Friday (September 3) at Louis Armstrong Stadium In New York. Via her Instagram Story, she shared how her social media has been flooded.

“I am human,” she wrote. "After last night’s match I got [more than 2,000] messages of abuse/anger from people upset by yesterday’s result. It’s so hard to read messages like these, but I’ll post a few so you guys can see what it’s like after a loss.”