Former NBA Player Cedric Ceballos Still Fighting COVID In The ICU

Former NBA star Cedric Ceballos has been hospitalized for over 10 days fighting coronavirus.
On Sept. 7, the 52-year-old posted on Twitter, “On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery. If I have done and [sic] anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize. My fight is not done.”
It’s not known if he was vaccinated.
Ceballos played in the NBA from 1990 to 2001. He spent most of his time with the Phoenix Suns (1990 - 1994) and the Los Angeles Lakers (1994 - 1997).
(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
