Former NBA Player Cedric Ceballos Still Fighting COVID In The ICU

Former NBA star Cedric Ceballos has been hospitalized for over 10 days fighting coronavirus.



On Sept. 7, the 52-year-old posted on Twitter, “On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery. If I have done and [sic] anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize. My fight is not done.”