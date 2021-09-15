Soccer Star Pelé In Intensive Care After Surgery

Brazilian soccer star Pelé is in the ICU after undergoing surgery earlier this month.
As of Friday (September 10), the 80-year-old was still in intensive care following a procedure to remove a tumor in his colon, the Associated Press reports.
Sao Paulo, Brazil’s Albert Einstein Hospital has released a statement confirming that the three-time World Cup winner was recuperating "in a satisfactory manner," and that he is "awake, actively talking and keeping his vital signs in normality.”
Taking to his Instagram, Pelé shared his own personal update.
"My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better," he captioned under a picture of a throwback photo of himself holding a soccer ball. "I'm looking forward to playing again, but I'm still going to recover for a few more days. While I'm here, I take the opportunity to talk a lot with my family and to rest. Thanks again for all the loving messages. We'll be together again soon!"
In an earlier IG post, Pelé announced he had “underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon."
He added: "Fortunately, I'm used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends."
Pelé is recognized as one of the greatest soccer players in history and retired in 1977. He began his career in 1956 after joining Santos FC at the age of 15. A year later, he joined Brazil’s national team. He also played for three seasons in the United States, joining the New York Cosmos.
(Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
