Power Moves: Ciara And Russell Wilson Join The Seattle Sounders Ownership Group

NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara have joined the major league Seattle Sounders soccer team’s ownership group.
The power couple joins Seattle native rapper Macklemore and his wife, Tricia Davis, former Microsoft executive Terry Myerson and his wife, Katie Myerson, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and his wife, Anu Nadella, and others to jointly control the team.
The pairs merged with current Sounders’ owners, Adrian Hanauer, Drew Carey and Jody Allen.
“Seattle means so much to me and Ciara. We’re fired up about being part of the Sounders for a long, long time, having ownership in the Sounders and continuing to build that winning culture,” Wilson blushed in a statement. “When I got here in 2012, Seattle was a place that I felt I could call home forever. And obviously because of the Seahawks, and now because of the Sounders, it makes that really come to life. We’re really excited about building that winning culture. This city is a special place.”
Wilson tweeted his excitement:
Football. Fútbol. We Love them both! @ciara and I are fired up to announce we are Team Owners of the Seattle @SoundersFC one of the best soccer franchises in the world! We can’t wait for our kids to grow up loving Soccer! Family is everything! #SoundersIsFamily ⚽️💚💙 pic.twitter.com/LbOCt7WI5i— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 13, 2019
Ciara described how special the opportunity is for her family in a statement, “This is not only a special moment for Russ and I, but for our kids as well. When we walked into the building and our kids were running around with their names on their little jerseys, it meant a lot for so many reasons. It’s an honor to join the Sounders team and have the unique opportunity to represent female ownership within major league sports.”
The Los Angeles Times reports the Sounders first played in the North American Soccer League in 1974, ending their tenure in 1983. The name returned to Seattle in 2009. The team won the MLS Cup in 2016.
Photo: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic
