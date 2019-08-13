Power Moves: Ciara And Russell Wilson Join The Seattle Sounders Ownership Group

NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara have joined the major league Seattle Sounders soccer team’s ownership group.

The power couple joins Seattle native rapper Macklemore and his wife, Tricia Davis, former Microsoft executive Terry Myerson and his wife, Katie Myerson, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and his wife, Anu Nadella, and others to jointly control the team.

The pairs merged with current Sounders’ owners, Adrian Hanauer, Drew Carey and Jody Allen.

“Seattle means so much to me and Ciara. We’re fired up about being part of the Sounders for a long, long time, having ownership in the Sounders and continuing to build that winning culture,” Wilson blushed in a statement. “When I got here in 2012, Seattle was a place that I felt I could call home forever. And obviously because of the Seahawks, and now because of the Sounders, it makes that really come to life. We’re really excited about building that winning culture. This city is a special place.”

Wilson tweeted his excitement: