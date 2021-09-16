Trending:

New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk walks on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2012, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Kevin Faulk Taking Time Away From Coaching At LSU After His 19-Year-Old Daughter Dies

Kevione was a student at the university and unexpectedly passed away.

Kevoine Faulk, a Louisiana State University student and the daughter of former New England Patriot Kevin Faulk, has died. Now her father is taking time off from coaching at the university.

According to ESPN, Faulk will not participate in Saturday's game against Central Michigan. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said  in teleconference on Wednesday (Sept. 15), "I don't expect him to be here on Saturday. I expect him to take his time and put his family first."

He also added that everyone is "sick to their stomach" over Kevione's death. In addition to being a student, Kevione Faulk, 19, worked for the football staff.

A cause of death has not been made public.

On Sept. 13, LSU said in a statement, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family. She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

Kevin Faulk is a three-time Superbowl champion, former LSU student and was with the New England Patriots for 13 seasons. He retired in 2011.

(Photo: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

