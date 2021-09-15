Daughter Of Former NFL Player Kevin Faulk Dies At 19

The daughter of Kevin Faulk, a former New England Patriots running back, has died.

According to PEOPLE, 19-year-old Kevione Faulk was a student at Louisiana State University and worked for the football staff.

A cause of death has not been made public and the Faulk family has not spoken out publicly.

LSU said in a statement, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family. She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

Kevin Faulk, a three-time Superbowl champion, is LSU’s all-time rushing leader and was an All-SEC player for three of his four years at the school. He was with the New England Patriots for 13 seasons and retired in 2011.