Trending:

Daughter Of Former NFL Player Kevin Faulk Dies At 19

during Media Day ahead of Super Bowl XLVI between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Daughter Of Former NFL Player Kevin Faulk Dies At 19

Kevione was a student at Louisiana State University.

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 15, 2021 / 06:38 PM

Written by BET Staff

The daughter of Kevin Faulk, a former New England Patriots running back, has died.

According to PEOPLE, 19-year-old Kevione Faulk was a student at Louisiana State University and worked for the football staff.

A cause of death has not been made public and the Faulk family has not spoken out publicly.

RELATED: Parys Haralson, Former NFL Linebacker, Dead At 37

LSU said in a statement, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family. She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

Kevin Faulk, a three-time Superbowl champion, is LSU’s all-time rushing leader and was an All-SEC player for three of his four years at the school. He was with the New England Patriots for 13 seasons and retired in 2011.

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news