NFL Player Ndamukong Suh Shares First Photos Of Twin Sons

Ndamukong Suh and his wife Katya welcomed twin boys back in March, and they are finally sharing photos. PEOPLE obtained the adorable photos of Kingston Rudolph Bongjo and Khari David Fombuh with their parents. They are only six months old. See below:

The 34-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers player told PEOPLE, "Six months with these boys has felt like a million years. It has been a big learning curve as we are used to a very fast-paced lifestyle but now with diaper bags and car seats, we've had to slow down a bit but it's such a fun time."



His wife Katya also added, "We took the moment when the boys were young to enjoy that special time as just a family and now we are so excited to share these photos with the world and we hope everyone takes them in with kindness and respect.”

Ndamukong and Katya got engaged in the spring of 2019 and were married in May of 2020.

Congrats to the happy family!