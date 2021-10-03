Utah Football Player Aaron Lowe: Man Charged In Shooting Death At House Party

Utah football player Aaron Lowe was shot and killed at a house party in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City on Sunday (September 26), sending shockwaves around the campus as police searched for a suspect. Now, a week later, police have made an arrest.
Buk M. Buk, 22, was arrested in Draper, Utah, and charged Sunday (Oct. 3) with aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm, according to Fox13 News.
In a statement, Salt Lake City police chief Mike Brown said, “we asked people to come forward and share the information they had. Because of those tips and the unrelenting pursuit of justice from our homicide detective, we have arrested the person accused of murdering Aaron Lowe. So many lives have been impacted from this senseless shooting.”
Fox13 says, “members of the Salt Lake City Police Department, Detectives, Homicide Squad, SWAT and Gang Unit, including the assistance of Draper and Layton Police Departments, contributed to this arrest.”
The shooting death occurred less than a year after former U of U player and Lowe’s best friend Ty Jordan, 19, died in an accidental shooting in December 2020. The connection goes beyond their play of high school football, with Lowe being the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, which was set up in honor of the late player. Upon Jordan’s passing, Lowe swapped his jersey number for number 22, in honor of his best friend.
The football team mourned Lowe's death in a touching Instagram post that thanked supporters.
Details of Buk’s first court appearance have not yet been released.
(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
