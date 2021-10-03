Utah Football Player Aaron Lowe: Man Charged In Shooting Death At House Party

Utah football player Aaron Lowe was shot and killed at a house party in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City on Sunday (September 26), sending shockwaves around the campus as police searched for a suspect. Now, a week later, police have made an arrest.

Buk M. Buk, 22, was arrested in Draper, Utah, and charged Sunday (Oct. 3) with aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm, according to Fox13 News.

In a statement, Salt Lake City police chief Mike Brown said, “we asked people to come forward and share the information they had. Because of those tips and the unrelenting pursuit of justice from our homicide detective, we have arrested the person accused of murdering Aaron Lowe. So many lives have been impacted from this senseless shooting.”

