University Of Utah Football Player Aaron Lowe Killed During House Party Shooting

Students, teammates and school administrators at the University of Utah are heart-broken and mourning the tragic and senseless death of one of their own.
Salt Lake City Police confirmed Aaron Lowe, a cornerback for the University of Utah football team who has played in all four of the current season’s games, was shot dead at a house party over the weekend.
According to ABC4, the shooting occurred around 12:20 a.m., early Sunday morning (September 26) in the neighborhood of Sugar House. An unidentified woman was left in critical condition. Police are under the belief that this shooting happened after uninvited guests were told to leave the party. No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation as police search for the person responsible for the 21-year old’s death.
The shooting comes less than a year after former U of U player and Lowe’s best friend Ty Jordan died in an accidental shooting in December 2020. The two played high school football together. The two were so connected that Lowe was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, which was created to honor the late 19-year-old running back. When Jordan passed, Lowe switched his jersey number from 2 to 22 in honor of his friend.
Head Coach Kyle Whittingham released a statement, following the news of Lowe’s death.
"We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron's family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother, and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed."
University of Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan also released a statement:
“We are devastated by the loss of Aaron Lowe earlier this morning. Aaron was a terrific young man, a leader on our football team, and a rock of resiliency and courage. Our prayers are with Aaron’s family, friends, teammates and all who knew and loved him. We also express our deepest concern for the other individual who has been hospitalized as a result of this tragic incident. We have been in communication with Aaron’s family and we are providing support to them, as well as to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in all of our athletics programs, and our focus will remain on them.”
The Mesquite, Texas,-born football player is survived by his parents, one sister, and three brothers.
Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
