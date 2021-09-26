University Of Utah Football Player Aaron Lowe Killed During House Party Shooting

Students, teammates and school administrators at the University of Utah are heart-broken and mourning the tragic and senseless death of one of their own.

Salt Lake City Police confirmed Aaron Lowe, a cornerback for the University of Utah football team who has played in all four of the current season’s games, was shot dead at a house party over the weekend.

According to ABC4, the shooting occurred around 12:20 a.m., early Sunday morning (September 26) in the neighborhood of Sugar House. An unidentified woman was left in critical condition. Police are under the belief that this shooting happened after uninvited guests were told to leave the party. No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation as police search for the person responsible for the 21-year old’s death.

RELATED: Jelani Day’s Body Found In Illinois River, Coroner Confirms

The shooting comes less than a year after former U of U player and Lowe’s best friend Ty Jordan died in an accidental shooting in December 2020. The two played high school football together. The two were so connected that Lowe was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, which was created to honor the late 19-year-old running back. When Jordan passed, Lowe switched his jersey number from 2 to 22 in honor of his friend.