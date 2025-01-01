Amplified Live
Amplified Live: Alex Isley
Season 1 E 12 • 12/01/2025
Alex Isley discusses life with her famous family, producing her own music and embracing growth while staying true to herself as she performs "The Christmas Song" and three original tunes.
S1 • E1Amplified LiveAmplified Live: Laila!
Laila! performs three songs, and she discusses going viral, celebrating her roots, battling self-doubt, her dream collaborations and music production goals.
01/01/2025
S1 • E3Amplified LiveAmplified Live: Inayah
R&B powerhouse Inayah graces the stage with her signature vocals and authentic storytelling, opening up about therapeutic songwriting, her rise to fame and her love for her "Inayahlators."
03/01/2025
S1 • E4Amplified LiveAmplified Live: Raina Simone
Genre-blending artist Raina Simone joins Amplified Live for a soulful performance, and she gives insights about her creative process, personal journey and what drives her unique sound.
04/01/2025
S1 • E5Amplified LiveAmplified Live: Austin Brown
Rising star Austin Brown shares his journey creating award-winning music with his community, crafting an uplifting sound that blends R&B, funk and soul.
05/01/2025
S1 • E6Amplified LiveAmplified Live: Jordan Adetunji
Jordan Adetunji opens up about his creative journey, his fearless fusion of punk, rap, and R&B, and what fuels his boundary-pushing sound as he performs three soulful songs.
06/01/2025
S1 • E7Amplified LiveAmplified Live: Honey Bxby
R&B star Honey Bxby brings the heat with her infectious vocals and vibe, and she discusses her authentic songwriting, her biggest inspirations and her passion project, "Raw Honey."
07/01/2025
S1 • E8Amplified LiveAmplified Live: Samara Cyn
From her military kid roots to viral moments and creative breakthroughs, Samara Cyn shares her journey, then talks slam poetry, A-lister cosigns and more as she performs three songs.
08/01/2025
S1 • E9Amplified LiveAmplified Live: kwn
London native KWN kwn delivers a passionate rooftop performance and chats about inspiration from her DJ dad, self-confidence and dealing with online haters, and plans for an upcoming tour.
09/01/2025
S1 • E10Amplified LiveAmplified Live: ELMIENE
Join us on Amplified Live as Elmiene shares his journey, musical inspirations, and the stories behind his creative process what drives him in the music industry.
10/01/2025
S1 • E11Amplified LiveAmplified Live: LaRussell
LaRussell inspires the crowd with his authentic sound and unmatched energy as he discusses Bay Area culture, creating a unique business model as an independent artist and spreading joy.
11/01/2025
