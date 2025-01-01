Amplified Live
Amplified Live: Laila!
Season 1 E 1 • 01/01/2025
Laila! performs three songs, and she discusses going viral, celebrating her roots, battling self-doubt, her dream collaborations and music production goals.
Full Ep
16:51
S1 • E3Amplified LiveAmplified Live: Inayah
R&B powerhouse Inayah graces the stage with her signature vocals and authentic storytelling, opening up about therapeutic songwriting, her rise to fame and her love for her "Inayahlators."
03/01/2025
Full Ep
12:52
S1 • E4Amplified LiveAmplified Live: Raina Simone
Genre-blending artist Raina Simone joins Amplified Live for a soulful performance, and she gives insights about her creative process, personal journey and what drives her unique sound.
04/01/2025
Full Ep
21:58
S1 • E5Amplified LiveAmplified Live: Austin Brown
Rising star Austin Brown shares his journey creating award-winning music with his community, crafting an uplifting sound that blends R&B, funk and soul.
05/01/2025
Full Ep
08:38
S1 • E6Amplified LiveAmplified Live: Jordan Adetunji
Jordan Adetunji opens up about his creative journey, his fearless fusion of punk, rap, and R&B, and what fuels his boundary-pushing sound as he performs three soulful songs.
06/01/2025
Full Ep
13:32
S1 • E7Amplified LiveAmplified Live: Honey Bxby
R&B star Honey Bxby brings the heat with her infectious vocals and vibe, and she discusses her authentic songwriting, her biggest inspirations and her passion project, "Raw Honey."
07/01/2025
Full Ep
14:00
S1 • E8Amplified LiveAmplified Live: Samara Cyn
From her military kid roots to viral moments and creative breakthroughs, Samara Cyn shares her journey, then talks slam poetry, A-lister cosigns and more as she performs three songs.
08/01/2025
Full Ep
11:47
S1 • E9Amplified LiveAmplified Live: kwn
London native KWN kwn delivers a passionate rooftop performance and chats about inspiration from her DJ dad, self-confidence and dealing with online haters, and plans for an upcoming tour.
09/01/2025
Full Ep
16:50
S1 • E10Amplified LiveAmplified Live: ELMIENE
Join us on Amplified Live as Elmiene shares his journey, musical inspirations, and the stories behind his creative process what drives him in the music industry.
10/01/2025
Full Ep
06:32
S1 • E11Amplified LiveAmplified Live: LaRussell
LaRussell inspires the crowd with his authentic sound and unmatched energy as he discusses Bay Area culture, creating a unique business model as an independent artist and spreading joy.
11/01/2025
