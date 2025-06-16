BET Immersed
This digital-first cover series features in-depth exclusives profiling Black culture visionaries.
- 14:45
S1 • E4
Jamie Foxx on Legacy, Mentorship and Life After RecoveryJamie Foxx talks about the mentors who shaped him, the cultural responsibility of Black entertainers, and how surviving a near-fatal stroke changed his perspective on life, fame and purpose.06/16/2025
- 25:23
S1 • E3
Marlon Wayans and His Son Talk Fatherhood, Legacy and MoreMarlon Wayans and son, Shawn Howell Wayans, share memories and lessons as they reflect on parenting, their famous family, and the joy of passing the torch to the next generation.06/13/2025
- 20:10
S1 • E2
Victoria Monét on Motherhood, Music and Making Her MarkVictoria Monét discusses balancing her career with motherhood, her viral Coachella collab with Megan Thee Stallion, her future professional ventures and more.05/27/2025
- 15:34
S1 • E1
Empire of Love: Viola & Julius’ 25-Year ReignIn the premiere edition of our digital cover series, the G20 co-stars open up about their marriage, mission, and making space for others.05/01/2025
About
BET celebrates its 45th anniversary with this digital-first cover series featuring in-depth interviews with Black culture visionaries.