BET Immersed
Marlon Wayans and His Son Talk Fatherhood, Legacy and More
Season 1 E 3 • 06/13/2025
Marlon Wayans and son, Shawn Howell Wayans, share memories and lessons as they reflect on parenting, their famous family, and the joy of passing the torch to the next generation.
S1 • E1BET ImmersedEmpire of Love: Viola & Julius’ 25-Year Reign
In the premiere edition of our digital cover series, the G20 co-stars open up about their marriage, mission, and making space for others.
05/01/2025
S1 • E2BET ImmersedVictoria Monét on Motherhood, Music and Making Her Mark
Victoria Monét discusses balancing her career with motherhood, her viral Coachella collab with Megan Thee Stallion, her future professional ventures and more.
05/27/2025
