BET Immersed

Empire of Love: Viola & Julius’ 25-Year Reign

Season 1 E 1 • 05/01/2025

In the premiere edition of our digital cover series, the G20 co-stars open up about their marriage, mission, and making space for others.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
15:34

S1 • E1
BET Immersed
Empire of Love: Viola & Julius’ 25-Year Reign

In the premiere edition of our digital cover series, the G20 co-stars open up about their marriage, mission, and making space for others.
05/01/2025
Full Ep
20:10

S1 • E2
BET Immersed
Victoria Monét on Motherhood, Music and Making Her Mark

Victoria Monét discusses balancing her career with motherhood, her viral Coachella collab with Megan Thee Stallion, her future professional ventures and more.
05/27/2025
Full Ep
25:23

S1 • E3
BET Immersed
Marlon Wayans and His Son Talk Fatherhood, Legacy and More

Marlon Wayans and son, Shawn Howell Wayans, share memories and lessons as they reflect on parenting, their famous family, and the joy of passing the torch to the next generation.
06/13/2025
Full Ep
14:45

S1 • E4
BET Immersed
Jamie Foxx on Legacy, Mentorship and Life After Recovery

Jamie Foxx talks about the mentors who shaped him, the cultural responsibility of Black entertainers, and how surviving a near-fatal stroke changed his perspective on life, fame and purpose.
06/16/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 Trailer
Tyler Perry's The OvalS6

The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00

For the Fellas All-New Episode Trailer
For the FellasS1

Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30

Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce Trailer
Tyler Perry's SistasS8

KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30

Average Joe Trailer

A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024
Trailer
01:30

The Impact Atlanta Season 3 Trailer

The ATL is hotter than ever, and these hard-working stars are ready to level up on Season 3 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming.
10/17/2024