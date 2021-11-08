BET Presents: The Encore

Some of the biggest R&B girl group members of the 1990s and early 2000s come together to record a supergroup album in 30 days.
Nine former R&B stars from the 90s and 2000s decide to form the ultimate R&B supergroup. In the one-of-a-kind music experiment the Women live together, write and record an album, learn choreography, and put on a live performance... all in 30 days.