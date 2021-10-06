BET PresentsThe Encore
Let the Music Play
Season 1 E 1 • 06/10/2021
After the group of nine learns they only have 30 days to form an R&B supergroup and cut a record, the ladies start assessing each other, and divisions appear when Aubrey forms a small clique.
Full Ep
40:32
S1 • E3BET PresentsThe EncoreDo the Record
Kiely feels undermined by Aubrey, the groups try to impress the producers in the recording studio, the house elects a new queen, and LeMisha speaks out about the twins.
06/24/2021
Full Ep
40:32
S1 • E4BET PresentsThe EncoreQuestionable Queen
The twins and LeMisha make up, Pamela unites the house through her new song, and Aubrey goes MIA during choreography and recording sessions, prompting Felisha to call for her replacement.
06/30/2021
Full Ep
40:31
S1 • E5BET PresentsThe EncoreHeavy Is the Head
Aubrey's issues with Elijah spill over into the group when Felisha gets involved, and tensions over the set list interrupt the group's studio time.
07/08/2021
Full Ep
40:31
S1 • E6BET PresentsThe EncoreDemons & Division
During a listening party, the ladies reconnect with some of their former bandmates, producers and music industry contacts, Aubrey reaches her breaking point, and Felisha and Kosine butt heads.
07/14/2021
Full Ep
40:32
S1 • E7BET PresentsThe EncoreCherish
Felisha and Kosine's dispute causes a rift in the house, LeMisha organizes a burn party to help each group member let go of something from her past, and Nivea reaches her breaking point.
07/22/2021
Full Ep
40:32
S1 • E8BET PresentsThe EncoreA Miss-Direction
Nivea's abrupt departure causes a domino effect, Kosine's apology gets a mixed reception, a new queen is crowned, and the ladies try to agree on a cohesive look for their final performance.
07/29/2021
Full Ep
40:02
S1 • E9BET PresentsThe EncoreStack That
As the group comes together to finalize their album, look and performance Kiely is still on the fence about if she will perform. With days until the final show the Ladies reach a make or break point on if they can actually pull it all off.
08/05/2021
Full Ep
39:47
S1 • E10BET PresentsThe EncoreThe Encore
Production concerns leave the ladies feeling apprehensive in their final two days of rehearsals, Felisha calls her stylist for a last-minute favor, and Bluprint makes their live debut.
08/11/2021
