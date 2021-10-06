BET PresentsThe Encore

Stack That

Season 1 E 9 • 08/05/2021

As the group comes together to finalize their album, look and performance Kiely is still on the fence about if she will perform. With days until the final show the Ladies reach a make or break point on if they can actually pull it all off.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
40:32

S1 • E1
BET PresentsThe Encore
Let the Music Play

After the group of nine learns they only have 30 days to form an R&B supergroup and cut a record, the ladies start assessing each other, and divisions appear when Aubrey forms a small clique.
06/10/2021
Full Ep
40:32

S1 • E3
BET PresentsThe Encore
Do the Record

Kiely feels undermined by Aubrey, the groups try to impress the producers in the recording studio, the house elects a new queen, and LeMisha speaks out about the twins.
06/24/2021
Full Ep
40:32

S1 • E4
BET PresentsThe Encore
Questionable Queen

The twins and LeMisha make up, Pamela unites the house through her new song, and Aubrey goes MIA during choreography and recording sessions, prompting Felisha to call for her replacement.
06/30/2021
Full Ep
40:31

S1 • E5
BET PresentsThe Encore
Heavy Is the Head

Aubrey's issues with Elijah spill over into the group when Felisha gets involved, and tensions over the set list interrupt the group's studio time.
07/08/2021
Full Ep
40:31

S1 • E6
BET PresentsThe Encore
Demons & Division

During a listening party, the ladies reconnect with some of their former bandmates, producers and music industry contacts, Aubrey reaches her breaking point, and Felisha and Kosine butt heads.
07/14/2021
Full Ep
40:32

S1 • E7
BET PresentsThe Encore
Cherish

Felisha and Kosine's dispute causes a rift in the house, LeMisha organizes a burn party to help each group member let go of something from her past, and Nivea reaches her breaking point.
07/22/2021
Full Ep
40:32

S1 • E8
BET PresentsThe Encore
A Miss-Direction

Nivea's abrupt departure causes a domino effect, Kosine's apology gets a mixed reception, a new queen is crowned, and the ladies try to agree on a cohesive look for their final performance.
07/29/2021
Full Ep
40:02

S1 • E9
BET PresentsThe Encore
Stack That

As the group comes together to finalize their album, look and performance Kiely is still on the fence about if she will perform. With days until the final show the Ladies reach a make or break point on if they can actually pull it all off.
08/05/2021
Full Ep
39:47

S1 • E10
BET PresentsThe Encore
The Encore

Production concerns leave the ladies feeling apprehensive in their final two days of rehearsals, Felisha calls her stylist for a last-minute favor, and Bluprint makes their live debut.
08/11/2021
Exclusive
01:35

Cita's Recap - The Encore
BET PresentsThe EncoreS1 E10

Cita breaks down the season finale, as the ladies of Bluprint put the final touches on their big performance and hit the stage for the first time.
08/12/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00

For the Fellas All-New Episode Trailer
For the FellasS1

Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30

Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce Trailer
Tyler Perry's SistasS8

KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30

Average Joe Trailer

A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024
Trailer
01:30

The Impact Atlanta Season 3 Trailer

The ATL is hotter than ever, and these hard-working stars are ready to level up on Season 3 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming.
10/17/2024
Trailer
00:30

It's a Celebration at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024
BET Awards '24

Grammy-nominated recording artist Fat Joe is turning up the mics as host at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, airing October 15 at 8/7c on BET.
09/26/2024