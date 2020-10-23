Alieu the Dreamer

S2020

Thirty years after humanity lost the ability to dream, a young father from the projects starts having nocturnal visions again, but powerful forces seek to suppress the truth.

Alieu the Dreamer

Alieu the Dreamer

S2020

Thirty years after humanity lost the ability to dream, a young father from the projects starts having nocturnal visions again, but powerful forces seek to suppress the truth.

Bricked

S2020

After a manic episode, Trevor spends 30 days working on a psychiatrist's guest house in exchange for free counseling on how to cope with his bipolar disorder.

Friend Request

S2020

An unexpected friend request could derail Malik's life.

Open

S2020

The return of an old love complicates an open marriage.

Miss Virginia

S2020

A struggling mom refuses to let her teenage son fail.

The Payne family returns with new challenges. As C.J. and Janine navigate parenting their young twins in addition to their adult children, Calvin and Miranda adjust to their new lives apart.

Tyler Perry's Sistas

Tyler Perry's Sistas

There's nothing that bonds a group of single black women together more than sidestepping the land mines of living, working and dating in Atlanta. In a sea of swipe-lefts, social media drama and unrealistic #relationshipgoals, these friends try to find their Mr. Right.

Tyler Perry's The Oval

Tyler Perry's The Oval

In this Tyler Perry drama, a seemingly perfect interracial first family becomes the White House's newest residents. But behind closed doors they unleash a torrent of lies, cheating and corruption.
View all shows

