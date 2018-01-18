Black Card Revoked

- 20:30
S1 • E1
Sevyn Streeter, Billy Sorrells, Slink JohnsonSevyn Streeter, Billy Sorrells and Slink Johnson put their knowledge of black culture to the test as they try to captain their teams toward victory and a chance at $10,000.01/18/2018
- 20:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Brandon T. Jackson, Karlous Miller, Finesse MitchellComedic actors Brandon T. Jackson, Karlous Miller and Finesse Mitchell put their black cards on the line as they try to guide their teams to victory and a chance at $10,000.01/25/2018
- 20:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Loni Love, Guy Torry, Justin HiresCelebrity captains Loni Love, Guy Torry and Justin Hires try to keep their black cards intact while helping their teammates get a chance at winning up to $10,000.02/01/2018
- 20:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
DC Young Fly, Jess Hilarious, Billy SorrellsDC Young Fly, Billy Sorrells and Jess Hilarious put their reputations on the line as they team up with contestants and compete to determine who knows black culture best.02/08/2018
- 20:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Angela Rye, Laz Alonso, KevOnStageCelebrity captains Angela Rye, Laz Alonso and KevOnStage show off their knowledge of all things African American as they try to earn their teammates a shot at $10,000.02/15/2018
- 20:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
LisaRaye, Affion Crockett, K. DubbCelebrities LisaRaye, Affion Crockett and K. Dubb look to prove they have their fingers on the pulse of black culture as they pilot their teammates to a shot at $10,000.03/01/2018
- 20:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Blac Chyna, DeRay Davis, LeToya LuckettCelebrity captains Blac Chyna, DeRay Davis and LeToya Luckett put their knowledge of all things African American to the test as they lead their teams toward a shot at $10,000.03/08/2018
- 20:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Jermaine Dupri, Apryl Jones, London BrownCelebrity captains Jermaine Dupri, Apryl Jones and London Brown battle to keep their black cards intact as they lead their teammates toward a shot at $10,000.03/15/2018
- 20:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Slink Johnson, Justin Hires, Alonzo BoddenFunnymen Slink Johnson, Justin Hires and Alonzo Bodden hilariously defend their blackness while trying to captain their teammates to victory and a chance at $10,000.03/22/2018
- 20:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
Loni Love, CP Powell, Amin JosephCelebrities Loni Love, CP Powell and Amin Joseph show off their knowledge of all things African American as they try to guide their teammates to victory and a shot at $10,000.03/29/2018
Photo Galleries
Cast
Tony RockCast Member
Tony Rock
After more than a decade of experience as a skillful comedian, actor, and executive producer, Tony Rock joins BET as host of Black Card Revoked!
About Black Card Revoked
Host Tony Rock quizzes contestants and celebrity guests to see who gets to keep their black card.