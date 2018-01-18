BLACK CARD REVOKED
Black Card Revoked 109
Season 1 E 9 • 03/22/2018
This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: Slink Johnson; Justin Hires ; Alonzo Bodden.
S1 • E1BLACK CARD REVOKEDBlack Card Revoked 101
This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: Billy Sorrells; Sevyn Streeter; Slink Johnson.
01/18/2018
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E2BLACK CARD REVOKEDBlack Card Revoked 102
This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: Brandon T. Jackson; Karlos Miller; Finesse Mitchell
01/25/2018
Full Ep
20:29
S1 • E3BLACK CARD REVOKEDBlack Card Revoked 103
This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: Justin Hires; Loni Love; Guy Torry.
02/01/2018
Full Ep
20:29
S1 • E4BLACK CARD REVOKEDBlack Card Revoked 104
This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: DC Young Fly; Billy Sorrells; Jess Hilarious.
02/08/2018
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E5BLACK CARD REVOKEDBlack Card Revoked 105
This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: KevOnStage; Angela Rye; Laz Alonso
02/15/2018
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E6BLACK CARD REVOKEDBlack Card Revoked 106
This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: LisaRaye; Affion Crockett; K. Dubb.
03/01/2018
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E7BLACK CARD REVOKEDBlack Card Revoked 107
This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: Blac Chyna; DeRay Davis; LeToya Luckett.
03/08/2018
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E8BLACK CARD REVOKEDBlack Card Revoked 108
This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: Jermaine Dupri; Apryl Jones; London Brown.
03/15/2018
Full Ep
20:30
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E10BLACK CARD REVOKEDBlack Card Revoked 110
This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: Loni Love; CP Powell; Amin Joseph.
03/29/2018
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E11BLACK CARD REVOKEDBlack Card Revoked 111
This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: K. Michelle; Andra Fuller; Luenell.
04/05/2018
