BLACK CARD REVOKED

Black Card Revoked 112

Season 1 E 12 • 04/12/2018

This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: Big Boy; Donnell Rawlings; Rotimi.

20:30

S1 • E2
BLACK CARD REVOKED
Black Card Revoked 102

This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: Brandon T. Jackson; Karlos Miller; Finesse Mitchell
01/25/2018
20:29

S1 • E3
BLACK CARD REVOKED
Black Card Revoked 103

This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: Justin Hires; Loni Love; Guy Torry.
02/01/2018
20:29

S1 • E4
BLACK CARD REVOKED
Black Card Revoked 104

This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: DC Young Fly; Billy Sorrells; Jess Hilarious.
02/08/2018
20:30

S1 • E5
BLACK CARD REVOKED
Black Card Revoked 105

This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: KevOnStage; Angela Rye; Laz Alonso
02/15/2018
20:30

S1 • E6
BLACK CARD REVOKED
Black Card Revoked 106

This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: LisaRaye; Affion Crockett; K. Dubb.
03/01/2018
20:30

S1 • E7
BLACK CARD REVOKED
Black Card Revoked 107

This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: Blac Chyna; DeRay Davis; LeToya Luckett.
03/08/2018
20:30

S1 • E8
BLACK CARD REVOKED
Black Card Revoked 108

This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: Jermaine Dupri; Apryl Jones; London Brown.
03/15/2018
20:30

S1 • E9
BLACK CARD REVOKED
Black Card Revoked 109

This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: Slink Johnson; Justin Hires ; Alonzo Bodden.
03/22/2018
20:30

S1 • E10
BLACK CARD REVOKED
Black Card Revoked 110

This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: Loni Love; CP Powell; Amin Joseph.
03/29/2018
20:30

S1 • E11
BLACK CARD REVOKED
Black Card Revoked 111

This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: K. Michelle; Andra Fuller; Luenell.
04/05/2018
20:30

S1 • E12
BLACK CARD REVOKED
Black Card Revoked 112

This laugh-out-loud game show is the “blackest" competition ever about all things black culture. Host: Tony Rock. Celebrity Partners: Big Boy; Donnell Rawlings; Rotimi.
04/12/2018
