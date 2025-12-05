Cheers to That!

Mixologist Deniseea Head creates signature cocktails alongside stars of popular BET series.
- 26:40
Ep 3
Women's History Month EditionBET stars Alise Willis, Brely Evans, Courtney Nichole and Michelle Natalie Núñez raise their glasses to the strong women who've broken barriers and inspired generations.05/12/2025
- 19:19
Ep 2
Black History/NAACP EditionThe cast of Carl Weber's The Family Business: New Orleans raises a glass to Black excellence, from life-changing Black inventions to the legacy of the NAACP Image Awards and more.05/09/2025
- 18:07
Ep 1
2024: End of Year EditionCast members from The Black Hamptons and Tyler Perry's The Oval and Zatima join Deniseea for creative drinks inspired by Drake and Kendrick's feud, Kamala Harris's campaign and more.05/09/2025
About
Mixologist Deniseea Head chops it up with BET talent and crafts signature cocktails inspired by iconic pop culture moments and people.