Cheers to That!
Black Music Edition
Season 1 E 5 • 07/31/2025
La'Myia Good-Bellinger, Antoine Harris and Jon Chaffin reflect on the influence of Black music in their lives with personal stories, memories and the beats that move the culture forward.
S1 • E1Cheers to That!2024: End of Year Edition
Cast members from The Black Hamptons and Tyler Perry's The Oval and Zatima join Deniseea for creative drinks inspired by Drake and Kendrick's feud, Kamala Harris's campaign and more.
05/09/2025
Full Ep
19:19
S1 • E2Cheers to That!Black History/NAACP Edition
The cast of Carl Weber's The Family Business: New Orleans raises a glass to Black excellence, from life-changing Black inventions to the legacy of the NAACP Image Awards and more.
05/09/2025
Full Ep
26:40
S1 • E3Cheers to That!Women's History Month Edition
BET stars Alise Willis, Brely Evans, Courtney Nichole and Michelle Natalie Núñez raise their glasses to the strong women who've broken barriers and inspired generations.
05/12/2025
Full Ep
20:54
S1 • E4Cheers to That!BET Awards: 25th Anniversary Edition
Deniseea Head blends cocktails and culture as she celebrates unforgettable BET Awards moments with guests Bryan Terrell Clark, Porscha Coleman and Marcos "Kosine" Palacios.
06/13/2025
