Cheers to That!
2024: End of Year Edition
Season 1 E 1 • 05/09/2025
Cast members from The Black Hamptons and Tyler Perry's The Oval and Zatima join Deniseea for creative drinks inspired by Drake and Kendrick's feud, Kamala Harris's campaign and more.
S1 • E2Cheers to That!Black History/NAACP Edition
The cast of Carl Weber's The Family Business: New Orleans raises a glass to Black excellence, from life-changing Black inventions to the legacy of the NAACP Image Awards and more.
05/09/2025
S1 • E3Cheers to That!Women's History Month Edition
BET stars Alise Willis, Brely Evans, Courtney Nichole and Michelle Natalie Núñez raise their glasses to the strong women who've broken barriers and inspired generations.
05/12/2025
