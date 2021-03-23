Cooked in 5
Cooked in 5 takes viewers into the kitchens of their favorite celebrities as they cook up simple and delicious meals.
S1 • E1
Jim Jones Reps Harlem with His Chopped Cheese RecipeJim Jones remembers his roots as he shares his recipe for a mouth-watering chopped cheese.03/23/2021
S1 • E2
Trina Serves Up Her Caribbean-Style Spicy Fish RecipeTrina brings the heat as she prepares her flavorful Caribbean steamed fish recipe with help from Bobby Lytes.03/24/2021
S1 • E3
O.T. Genasis Makes His "Ghetto Grill" Childhood RecipeO.T. Genasis shares his recipe for his "ghetto grill" sandwich along with tips to really bring out the flavor.03/24/2021
S1 • E4
Buddy Tries to Make the Perfect Bacon Omelet BreakfastBuddy proves why breakfast is the most important meal of the day as he prepares a delicious bacon omelet.03/24/2021