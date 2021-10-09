Cooked in 5
DIGITAL ORIGINALCooked in 5
Cooked in 5 takes viewers into the kitchens of their favorite celebrities as they cook up simple and delicious meals.
- 13:44
S2 • E5
Rocsi Diaz's BBQ Shrimp Recipe Is a Taste of New OrleansRocsi Diaz gets back to her Southern roots as she whips up her own version of New Orleans BBQ Shrimp -- a spicy Creole dish that goes perfectly with friends, family and football.09/10/2021
- 10:10
S2 • E4
Coi Leray Cooks Cali-Inspired Fried Salmon TacosRapper Coi Leray tells stories and shows off her clean-as-you-go approach while frying up salmon tacos inspired by one of her favorite soul food spots in Sherman Oaks, CA.09/09/2021
- 09:38
S2 • E3
Michael Blackson Cooks One of His Favorite Liberian DishesComedian Michael Blackson shows off his kitchen skills by walking viewers through an African stew that includes chicken, shrimp, tomato sauce, rice and loads of seasoning salt.09/08/2021
- 07:48
S2 • E2
Master P's Southern Fried Fish Is Made with LoveMaster P shows there's no limit to his cooking skills as he prepares Southern fried fish with his Uncle P's recipe.09/07/2021
- 05:26
S2 • E1
Ray J Shares His Gourmet French Toast PB&J RecipeRay J combines just a few kitchen staples to make one epic peanut butter and jelly French toast sandwich.09/06/2021