DIGITAL ORIGINALCooked in 5
Cooked in 5 takes viewers into the kitchens of their favorite celebrities as they cook up simple and delicious meals.
S3 • E5
Amir. Formerly Known as Loon, Shares His Nacho Bowl RecipeAmir, formerly known as Loon, whips up the Nacho Bowl recipe he learned during his time in prison, where he found out how to prepare a delicious meal with extremely limited resources.04/04/2022
S3 • E4
Kali Goes Hard with Her Loaded Shrimp Baked Potato RecipeKali cooks loaded shrimp baked potatoes, a fast and flavor-packed meal that's perfect for anyone on the go.04/04/2022
S3 • E3
Ms. Pat Cooks Oxtails, Saffron Rice, Cabbage and CornbreadMs. Pat and her daughters Ashley Renee and Garrianna P. Lee teach viewers how to make oxtails, saffron rice, cabbage and cornbread.04/04/2022
S3 • E2
Nivea Chefs Up An Easy Turkey Meatball Taco MealNivea gives a crash course in cooking the quick, easy (and cheesy) Turkey Meatball Taco meal she serves her kids.04/04/2022
S3 • E1
DreamDoll Makes Sure Her Jerk Shrimp Rasta Pasta Is SeasonedDreamDoll brings the heat as she prepares Jerk Shrimp Rasta Pasta, a well-seasoned dish with Caribbean flair.04/04/2022