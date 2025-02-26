Design My Space: Atlanta

From Cancer Fight to a New Peaceful Life

Season 1 E 3 • 03/12/2025

Tyka helps Tammy, a breast cancer survivor, turn her family room from a space that once symbolized her illness into a vibrant haven for togetherness.

20:31

S1 • E1
Design My Space: Atlanta
From Basement Clutter to Business Headquarters

Tyka steps in to help haircare founder Brooke take her booming business to exciting new heights, turning her chaotic and cluttered basement into a sleek and innovative workspace.
02/26/2025
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E2
Design My Space: Atlanta
From Storage Room to Glam Room

Tyka helps fab teacher and empty nester Liz "Miss Redd" Clark reclaim and restart her life by converting her daughter's old bedroom into a glam room fit for a queen.
03/05/2025
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E3
Design My Space: Atlanta
From Cancer Fight to a New Peaceful Life

Tyka helps Tammy, a breast cancer survivor, turn her family room from a space that once symbolized her illness into a vibrant haven for togetherness.
03/12/2025
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E4
Design My Space: Atlanta
From Heartbreak to Homeowner

Tyka helps Mariah transform her living room into a bold, travel-inspired sanctuary as she embarks on a journey of independence and personal revival following her divorce.
03/19/2025
