Design My Space: Atlanta
From Cancer Fight to a New Peaceful Life
Season 1 E 3 • 03/12/2025
Tyka helps Tammy, a breast cancer survivor, turn her family room from a space that once symbolized her illness into a vibrant haven for togetherness.
From Basement Clutter to Business Headquarters
Tyka steps in to help haircare founder Brooke take her booming business to exciting new heights, turning her chaotic and cluttered basement into a sleek and innovative workspace.
02/26/2025
S1 • E2Design My Space: AtlantaFrom Storage Room to Glam Room
Tyka helps fab teacher and empty nester Liz "Miss Redd" Clark reclaim and restart her life by converting her daughter's old bedroom into a glam room fit for a queen.
03/05/2025
From Cancer Fight to a New Peaceful Life
Tyka helps Tammy, a breast cancer survivor, turn her family room from a space that once symbolized her illness into a vibrant haven for togetherness.
03/12/2025
