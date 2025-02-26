Design My Space: Atlanta
From Heartbreak to Homeowner
Season 1 E 4 • 03/19/2025
Tyka helps Mariah transform her living room into a bold, travel-inspired sanctuary as she embarks on a journey of independence and personal revival following her divorce.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
20:31
S1 • E1Design My Space: AtlantaFrom Basement Clutter to Business Headquarters
Tyka steps in to help haircare founder Brooke take her booming business to exciting new heights, turning her chaotic and cluttered basement into a sleek and innovative workspace.
02/26/2025
Full Ep
20:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E2Design My Space: AtlantaFrom Storage Room to Glam Room
Tyka helps fab teacher and empty nester Liz "Miss Redd" Clark reclaim and restart her life by converting her daughter's old bedroom into a glam room fit for a queen.
03/05/2025
Full Ep
20:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E3Design My Space: AtlantaFrom Cancer Fight to a New Peaceful Life
Tyka helps Tammy, a breast cancer survivor, turn her family room from a space that once symbolized her illness into a vibrant haven for togetherness.
03/12/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024