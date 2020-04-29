Lori Harvey's 5 Fiercest Sidewalk Slays

Here are 5 looks from the social media starlet showing off style that blends chic and sexy with girl next door vibes.

attends 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Lori Harvey's 5 Fiercest Sidewalk Slays

Harvey can turn any sidewalk into her own runway.

