Style Icon - Meghan Markle 10/13/2020
Meghan Markle Joined The Royal Family And Solidified Her Icon Status
Watching
00:51
Michelle Obama’s ‘When We All Vote’ Merch Collection Drops
With Election Day looming, our forever Flotus, Michelle Obama, has launched her "When We All Vote" merchandise collection.
09/10/2020
01:43
Lizzo Lands Radiant ‘Vogue’ Cover And Talks Body Positivity Movement
“What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it.”
09/25/2020
01:22
Hip Hop Awards ‘20: Flashiest Grillz Worn At the BET Show
Over $1 million worth of these sparkling gold, silver, and diamond custom grills have made a special appearance at the BET Hip Hop Awards over the years.
10/01/2020
01:15
Michelle Obama Launches New 'When We All Vote' Merch
Our forever Flotus, Michelle Obama, is using her influence in politics and fashion to give voters a wearable reminder to cast their ballot.
10/02/2020
00:58
Michelle And Barack Obama Items To Be Auctioned
A few classic items worn by Barack and Michelle Obama are now up for grabs!
10/02/2020
01:28
Hip Hop Awards 20: Look Back At The Hottest Watches
Take a look at the blinding and blinged-out wrist pieces that have made an appearance at the BET Hip Hop Awards over the years.
10/02/2020
00:59
Cardi B Buys $65K Bedazzled Birkin
Some of her customized Hermès Birkin by Privé Porter are dipped in crystals!
10/06/2020
01:14
June Ambrose Partners With PUMA As New Creative Director
The style icon is behind Jay-Z's most iconic looks and was introduced to the PUMA brand through her long-standing relationship with the music industry veteran.
10/08/2020
01:01
Los Angeles Lakers Change To ‘Black Mamba’ Uniforms For Game 5
Heading into Game 5 of the NBA finals on Oct. 9, the Los Angeles Lakers are close to winning their 17th NBA championship and in Black Mamba fashion.
10/09/2020
03:03
Styling with Ayesha Curry
As the wife of NBA superstar Steph Curry, Ayesha holds court with the best of them. Watch how her style and grace has reigned supreme over the years.
10/12/2020
05:43
05:39
Hip Hop Awards ‘20: 14 Best Looks That Made History
Over the years, the red carpet at the BET Hip Hop Awards has brought us some of the biggest looks in fashion from those who make the culture legendary.
10/16/2020
00:55
Naomi Campbell Will Donate Her Hazmat Suit To A Museum
Naomi Campbell is known for being a model and a trendsetter. Now one of her latest looks is headed to a museum.
10/20/2020
00:59
Rihanna’s New Campaign Stars Black Breast Cancer Survivors
To support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the singer's popular lingerie brand featured "survivors and thrivers" in the newest styles from a special capsule collection.
10/21/2020
03:00
Good Genes - Toya and Reginae
Toya Johnson And Reginae Carter Prove Good Style Is All In The Genes
10/21/2020
01:13
Beyoncé Surprises Fans With New Ivy Park Collection
Are you ready to shop for the latest collection of Ivy Park that drops on Oct. 30?
10/24/2020
01:03
Blue Ivy Shows Off Dance Moves In Beyoncé's Ivy Park Video
Blue Ivy proves that she is made to be in the spotlight just like her famous parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
10/26/2020
01:35
Cardi B's Most Memorable Looks At The BET Hip Hop Awards
From a shimmery embellished bra to a custom-made fur, take a look at some of our favorite Cardi B looks!
10/26/2020
01:04
Cardi B Slams Racist Response to Her Birkin Bag Collection
Cardi B puts haters on notice with her response to a racist comment regarding her Hermés Birkin handbag collection.
10/27/2020
01:31
Hip Hop Awards ‘20: The Best Bling Over The Years
Take a look at who made our list for best bling over the years. From 2006 to 2011 and beyond, these artists showed up shining in diamonds.
10/27/2020
