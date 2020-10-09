Twin Powerhouses Malika And Khadijah Haqq Are O.G. ‘It Girls 09/17/2020
The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s regulars are no strangers to the style scene. See how they have perfected their swag over the years in the biz.
Watching
00:58
ABC Developing ‘Old-Ish’ with Laurence Fishburne
ABC is reportedly developing its fourth ‘ish’ series "Old-ish" with "Black-ish" faves Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis with prolific creator-producer Kenya Barris.
09/10/2020
01:03
Halle Berry Calls Out Lack Of Diversity Since Oscar Win
In 2002 Halle Berry made history as the first Black woman to win an Oscar for "Monster’s Ball," but is now calling out the lack of Black actress wins since then.
09/10/2020
01:09
‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Will Have A Major Surprise
After Will Smith announced that he was producing a "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" reunion special, the superstar actor shared some behind-the-scenes photos.
09/11/2020
01:01
Gabrielle Union Confirms ‘Bring It On’ Sequel
Gabrielle Union confirmed that her classic 2000 cheerleading film "Bring It On" has another sequel on the way, making it the fifth "Bring It On" movie in the vault.
09/14/2020
01:09
Will Smith Lists Fresh Prince ‘Wing’ On Airbnb
Just in time for "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion special airing around Thanksgiving, Will Smith is giving fans of the show the chance of a lifetime.
09/15/2020
01:03
‘Good Times’ Getting Animated Reboot On Netflix
‘Good Times’ is reportedly getting a new animated series on Netflix with a modern twisting highlighting contemporary social issues.
09/15/2020
01:18
Tina Knowles-Lawson Says 'Beyoncé' Is Her Last Name
Celebrity mom and fashion designer Tina Knowles-Lawson is opening up on the origin of her superstar daughter Beyoncé's name.
09/16/2020
01:30
Vanessa Bryant Slams L.A. Sheriff Over Lebron Challenge
Vanessa Bryant weighs in on L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, calling on LeBron James to double the reward money to arrest the gunman in the deputy ambush.
09/16/2020
01:18
WNBA’s Maya Moore Marries Man She Helped Free From Prison
She has married Jonathan Irons, a man she helped free him from prison while taking a leave from professional basketball.
09/17/2020
01:21
Janelle Monáe On Her Last Dance With Chadwick Boseman
Singer and actress Janelle Monáe recently shared a sentimental memory of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer on Aug. 28.
09/17/2020
02:59
00:44
Halle Berry Teases New Relationship With This Singer
Halle Berry reportedly has a new man in her life and announced the news sporting a t-shirt with his name on Instagram.
09/18/2020
00:50
Colin Kaepernick Special Edition Jersey Sells Out
With the NFL entering week two of the 2020 season, Colin Kaepernick and Nike released a limited edition CK7 jersey for the former quarterback’s fans.
09/18/2020
01:20
Steve Harvey Defends Ellen DeGeneres Amid TV Show Scandal
Steve Harvey is the latest celebrity to come to the defense of Ellen DeGeneres after many of her talk show staffers reported working a toxic workplace environment.
09/18/2020
01:05
Laverne Cox On ‘Diversifying’ Academy For Trans Inclusivity
After becoming the first transgender actress to score an Emmy nomination in 2014, Laverne Cox wants the Academy to continue towards having more diversity.
09/18/2020
01:26
Tyler Perry Accepts Governor’s Award At 2020 Emmys
He was also honored for opening doors in the entertainment industry for people of color.
09/21/2020
01:16
Vivica Fox Withdraws From Emmys After COVID-19 Diagnosis
Vivica Fox pulled out from co-hosting E!’s Live from the Red Carpet for the Emmys because she tested positive for COVID-19.
09/21/2020
01:36
‘Watchmen’ Took Home Major Awards At The 2020 Emmys
The HBO series won four of the night's biggest trophies out of 26 total nominations, which was the most for any show.
09/21/2020
01:31
Zendaya Tearfully Accepts Emmy For Outstanding Actress
The 24-year-old actress became the youngest ever to win Outstanding Actress for a Drama thanks to her portrayal of Rue Bennett in “Euphoria.”
09/21/2020
00:59
Yara Shahidi’s “Shero” Barbie Is Being Re-Released
Originally released last spring, the doll is a part of Barbie's "Shero" line for empowering women that also features activist Adwoa Aboah and tennis champion Naomi Osaka.
09/23/2020
