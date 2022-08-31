Haus of Vicious
WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7c
Design mogul Chantel Vivian fights to maintain her empire in the face of a challenging marriage, drug addiction and the fierce demands of New York City's fashion industry.
S1 • E3
Vicious Lies
Karen and Jaelyn scramble to save Haus of Vicious from financial ruin, and Chantel recalls her mother's advice when she learns Kane is suspected of multiple murders.
08/31/2022
S1 • E2
A Vicious Scandal
Kane gets embroiled in another scandal that not only puts Haus of Vicious's brand in hot water, but also widens the rift between him and Chantel.
08/24/2022
- 40:42
S1 • E1
Haus of Vicious
The Haus of Vicious team is riding high on a Fashion Week victory, but Jaelyn has to do quick damage control when Chantel's personal and professional strife with Kane threatens her image.
08/17/2022