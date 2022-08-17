Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Haus of Vicious
S1 • E1
Haus of Vicious

The Haus of Vicious team is riding high on a Fashion Week victory, but Jaelyn has to do quick damage control when Chantel's personal and professional strife with Kane threatens her image.
08/17/2022
Haus of Vicious
S1 • E2
A Vicious Scandal

Kane gets embroiled in another scandal that not only puts Haus of Vicious's brand in hot water, but also widens the rift between him and Chantel.
08/24/2022
Haus of Vicious
S1 • E3
Vicious Lies

Karen and Jaelyn scramble to save Haus of Vicious from financial ruin, and Chantel recalls her mother's advice when she learns Kane is suspected of multiple murders.
08/31/2022
Haus of Vicious
S1 • E4
Vicious Betrayal

Chantel seeks comfort in Raven when Haus of Vicious suffers public humiliation, Dayna drops a bombshell, and a regretful Kane turns to an unexpected source for advice.
09/07/2022
Haus of Vicious
S1 • E5
Viciously Passion

Chantel's all-night bender leads to an uncomfortable interview the next day, Raven gets a threatening visit from Kane's friend Bishop, and Milan surprises Avery with a sweet gesture.
09/14/2022
Haus of Vicious
S1 • E6
Vicious Intent

Kane gives Dayna a reality check -- which sends her spiraling -- and Chantel's relapse reaches a breaking point when she's haunted by hallucinations of her past.
09/21/2022
Haus of Vicious
S1 • E7
Vicious Fall

Tia reveals herself to Chantel, Harvey makes Kane an offer, Milan and Avery try to define their relationship, Jaelyn's work is affecting her homelife, and Kane asks for Chantel's forgiveness.
09/28/2022
Haus of Vicious
S1 • E8
Vicious Rise

Chantel dedicates herself to healing, Karen delivers shocking news to the Haus of Vicious staff, Dayna confronts Kane, Raven finds herself in over her head, and Bishop executes a plan.
10/05/2022
