Vicious RiseSeason 1 E 8 • 10/05/2022
Chantel dedicates herself to healing, Karen delivers shocking news to the Haus of Vicious staff, Dayna confronts Kane, Raven finds herself in over her head, and Bishop executes a plan.
40:42
Haus of ViciousS1 • E1Haus of Vicious
The Haus of Vicious team is riding high on a Fashion Week victory, but Jaelyn has to do quick damage control when Chantel's personal and professional strife with Kane threatens her image.
08/17/2022
40:26
Haus of ViciousS1 • E2A Vicious Scandal
Kane gets embroiled in another scandal that not only puts Haus of Vicious's brand in hot water, but also widens the rift between him and Chantel.
08/24/2022
40:16
Haus of ViciousS1 • E3Vicious Lies
Karen and Jaelyn scramble to save Haus of Vicious from financial ruin, and Chantel recalls her mother's advice when she learns Kane is suspected of multiple murders.
08/31/2022
41:05
Haus of ViciousS1 • E4Vicious Betrayal
Chantel seeks comfort in Raven when Haus of Vicious suffers public humiliation, Dayna drops a bombshell, and a regretful Kane turns to an unexpected source for advice.
09/07/2022
41:23
Haus of ViciousS1 • E5Viciously Passion
Chantel's all-night bender leads to an uncomfortable interview the next day, Raven gets a threatening visit from Kane's friend Bishop, and Milan surprises Avery with a sweet gesture.
09/14/2022
39:52
Haus of ViciousS1 • E6Vicious Intent
Kane gives Dayna a reality check -- which sends her spiraling -- and Chantel's relapse reaches a breaking point when she's haunted by hallucinations of her past.
09/21/2022
40:28
Haus of ViciousS1 • E7Vicious Fall
Tia reveals herself to Chantel, Harvey makes Kane an offer, Milan and Avery try to define their relationship, Jaelyn's work is affecting her homelife, and Kane asks for Chantel's forgiveness.
09/28/2022
