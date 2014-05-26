Hit the Floor
S2 • E1
Game ChangerSloane begins her tenure as director of the Devil Girls, Ahsha and Derek attempt to hide their growing relationship, and the Devils welcome a new star player onto the team.05/26/2014
S2 • E2
PassingThe Devils organization deals with the aftermath of Olivia's murder, while Pete makes his relationship with Raquel known, and Zero saves Jelena from an embarrassing situation.06/02/2014
S2 • E3
Behind the BackSloane fears for Ahsha's safety, as Chase maintains his innocence, Jude and Lionel conspire to meddle in Pete and Raquel's romance, and Jelena sets her next plan in motion.06/09/2014
S2 • E4
Full-Court PressAhsha and Derek try to control the media coverage of their relationship, Sloane's investigation of Oscar hits a snag, and Olivia leaves behind a surprise for Jelena.06/16/2014
S2 • E5
Shattered GlassSloane lets Raquel in on her suspicions about Oscar, while Ahsha struggles with the reality of being Derek Roman's girlfriend, and Jelena meets with her estranged mother.06/23/2014
S2 • E6
BlowoutDerek is the reluctant honoree for the team's annual roast, while Pete, Sloane and Ahsha act the part for Devils Family Day, and Zero helps Jelena dig up some dirt on Sloane.06/30/2014
S2 • E7
IsolationAhsha takes the fall for Derek's slipup, Zero makes his intentions known to Jelena, Pete slides back into bad behavior, and Sloane learns Raquel's secret.07/07/2014
S2 • E8
Playing DirtyAhsha's plan to get even with Jelena yields some unexpected results, while Raquel and Sloane are forced to make a deal with Jude, and Pete makes a promise he can't keep.07/14/2014
S2 • E9
UnguardedAs Sloane nurses Pete back to health, they hash over their complicated history, while Ahsha tries to preempt Jelena's next move, and Jude and Zero's friendship takes a turn.07/21/2014
S2 • E10
StealThe Devils' playoff run continues, as Kyle joins the investigation, Ahsha gets a chance to make her mark, and Pete and Sloane begin a new chapter.07/28/2014