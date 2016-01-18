Hit the Floor
S3 • E1
Power PlayAs a new season dawns for the champion Devils, Derek's star rises, the squad welcomes back a former Devil Girl, and Ahsha shares a dark secret.01/18/2016
S3 • E2
BlockedTerrence and Jelena initiate a plan to buy the Devils, Ahsha makes a life-changing decision, Raquel receives some troubling news, and Derek gives Lionel an ultimatum.01/25/2016
S3 • E3
Fake OutZero threatens to expose Terrence and Jelena's takeover scheme unless they meet his demands, while Ahsha makes a demand of her own, and Sloane's life hangs in the balance.02/01/2016
S3 • E4
Good DJelena and Terrence seek backing from an unexpected source, Ahsha encounters temptation in Sin City, and German's feelings of guilt send him spinning out of control.02/08/2016
S3 • E5
LockoutSloane's witness protection location dredges up bad memories, Zero begins to regret his impulsive post-game celebration, and Ahsha makes a difficult choice.02/22/2016
S3 • E6
CarryingA police search of Sloane's home yields a shocking result, Jude gives Oscar another chance, German learns the truth, and a lapse in judgment comes back to haunt Terrence.02/29/2016
S3 • E7
Killer CrossoverAhsha agrees to help Jelena broker peace between Derek and Terrence, for a price, as Zero revisits his past, and Sloane realizes her only hope is to find Olivia's killer.03/07/2016
S3 • E8
UpsetSloane decides to back the lesser evil, as Raquel and Kyle prepare for the worst, Jelena confronts her father, Lionel makes a desperate bargain, and German learns his fate.03/14/2016
S3 • E9
LossAhsha, Derek, Sloane and Pete experience another shock when they arrive at the hospital where German is being treated, and the Devil Girls dance to honor one of their own.03/21/2016
S3 • E10
PossessionRaquel leaves behind a surprising legacy, while Lionel delivers a warning, Jelena proposes a clever compromise, and Ahsha is afraid that Derek is hiding something from her.03/28/2016