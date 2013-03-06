Hit the Floor

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Game ChangerSeason 2 E 1 • 05/26/2014
Sloane begins her tenure as director of the Devil Girls, Ahsha and Derek attempt to hide their growing relationship, and the Devils welcome a new star player onto the team.
41:43
Hit the FloorS1 • E2Game On
As Ahsha begins Devil Girls boot camp to prepare for the season, Pete struggles with the bombshell Sloane drops on him, and Jelena receives a cryptic message from Mia.
06/03/2013
41:06
Hit the FloorS1 • E3Out of Bounds
Still reeling from the shocking revelation about her father, Ahsha fights for her spot on the squad, while Raquel finds a new ally, and Olivia gives Jelena a warning.
06/10/2013
41:43
Hit the FloorS2 • E1Game Changer
05/26/2014
40:50
Hit the FloorS2 • E2Passing
The Devils organization deals with the aftermath of Olivia's murder, while Pete makes his relationship with Raquel known, and Zero saves Jelena from an embarrassing situation.
06/02/2014
41:36
Hit the FloorS2 • E3Behind the Back
Sloane fears for Ahsha's safety, as Chase maintains his innocence, Jude and Lionel conspire to meddle in Pete and Raquel's romance, and Jelena sets her next plan in motion.
06/09/2014
41:46
Hit the FloorS2 • E4Full-Court Press
Ahsha and Derek try to control the media coverage of their relationship, Sloane's investigation of Oscar hits a snag, and Olivia leaves behind a surprise for Jelena.
06/16/2014
41:36
Hit the FloorS2 • E5Shattered Glass
Sloane lets Raquel in on her suspicions about Oscar, while Ahsha struggles with the reality of being Derek Roman's girlfriend, and Jelena meets with her estranged mother.
06/23/2014
34:24
Hit the FloorS2 • E6Blowout
Derek is the reluctant honoree for the team's annual roast, while Pete, Sloane and Ahsha act the part for Devils Family Day, and Zero helps Jelena dig up some dirt on Sloane.
06/30/2014
41:43
Hit the FloorS2 • E7Isolation
Ahsha takes the fall for Derek's slipup, Zero makes his intentions known to Jelena, Pete slides back into bad behavior, and Sloane learns Raquel's secret.
07/07/2014
40:39
Hit the FloorS2 • E8Playing Dirty
Ahsha's plan to get even with Jelena yields some unexpected results, while Raquel and Sloane are forced to make a deal with Jude, and Pete makes a promise he can't keep.
07/14/2014
41:44
Hit the FloorS2 • E9Unguarded
As Sloane nurses Pete back to health, they hash over their complicated history, while Ahsha tries to preempt Jelena's next move, and Jude and Zero's friendship takes a turn.
07/21/2014
41:38
Hit the FloorS2 • E10Steal
The Devils' playoff run continues, as Kyle joins the investigation, Ahsha gets a chance to make her mark, and Pete and Sloane begin a new chapter.
07/28/2014
