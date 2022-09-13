TUESDAYS AT 10/9c
S3 • E7
Ms. JacksonA woman manipulates her loved ones to protect herself from a dangerous criminal, but the move causes damage to her daughter's mental health and endangers her mother-in-law in the process.09/13/2022
S3 • E6
Put It on MeA young police officer and her undercover boyfriend operate from both sides of the law to find the source of corruption that plagues their city.09/13/2022
S3 • E5
C.R.E.A.M.In a story inspired by Wu-Tang Clan's "C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me)," a reformed man returns to a life of crime when he needs money for his daughter's lifesaving operation.09/06/2022
S3 • E4
Hot in HereInspired by the lyrics to Nelly's "Hot in Herre," a college professor uses her 30th birthday as a chance to get over her ex and take control of her love life.08/30/2022
S3 • E3
Act UpIn a story based on "Act Up" by City Girls, four women escape from a sex trafficking ring and use their freedom to get revenge on the men who kidnapped them.08/23/2022
S3 • E2
ReneeAn interpretation of the Lost Boyz track "Renee" sees the titular heroine, an idealistic law student, connect with barber Lamar as they try to protect a teen from local drug dealers.08/16/2022
S3 • E1
Fight the PowerA passionate lawyer raised by Black Panthers sets out to convict the police officer who murdered a Black girl.08/09/2022
Boris KodjoeCast Member
Boris Kodjoe
Boris Kodjoe plays gentle giant prosecutor Ray Vance, who takes on the case against the police department after the murder of Jaden Jenkins. Finally seeing how his own society is so heavily divided, he risks everything to go to trial.
Bre-ZCast Member
Bre-Z
Bre-Z stars as thrifty tomboy Ty, who decides to rob older people at ATM machines with her cousin Deacon to prevent his ill grandmother from getting evicted.
Charles Malik WhitfieldCast Member
Charles Malik Whitfield
Charles Malik Whitfield plays an ex-con in charge of the Black Lives Matter safe house. Blue is a leader in the projects, but he's wary and careful never to take too many chances.
Christian RobinsonCast Member
Christian Robinson
Burning Sands star Christian Robinson plays Lil Tank, Gutta's overshadowed wingman and ghostwriter whose desire for fame and recognition fuels flames of jealousy.
Clifton PowelCast Member
Clifton Powel
Clifton Powell plays Bob Davis, who is the host of a popular news program. He believes that the struggles white people face are brought upon by themselves. Despite having a white employee, Brody, Bob is open about his disdain for the white community.
Demetrius Shipp, Jr.Cast Member
Demetrius Shipp, Jr.
Demetrius Shipp, Jr. plays former marine Kenny, who suffers from trauma and hallucinations caused by his experience in the war.
Elise NealCast Member
Elise Neal
Elise Neal plays no-nonsense high profile Detective Beatriz, who won’t let money or fame deter her from discovering the truth.
J. Alphonse NicholsonCast Member
J. Alphonse Nicholson
J. Alphonse Nicholson plays Ricky - A savage drug dealer whose credibility is threatened after he is underhanded by Reggie.
Jennifer FreemanCast Member
Jennifer Freeman
Jennifer Freeman plays Instagram beauty and NBA wife-to-be Ashley, whose socialite status overshadows her self-reliant and ambitious nature.
Jharrel JeromeCast Member
Jharrel Jerome
Jharrel Jerome plays 19-year-old Deacon, who is all bark and no bite. He recruits his cousin Ty to help rob older people for money, but quickly realizes he is in over his head.
Jim JonesCast Member, Actor
Jim Jones
Jim Jones plays Taggert, a pimp who is a truly vicious brute and has no conscience. Taggert is built like a grizzly.
Keith PowersCast Member
Keith Powers
The New Edition Story star Keith Powers plays Amari "Gutta" Anderson, a platinum rap artist whose love for music is tainted by unwarranted gang ties and looming threats from his past.
Kyndall FergusonCast Member
Kyndall Ferguson
Kyndall Ferguson plays a beautiful young woman who was "sold" to her present-day pimp Taggert. All thing change once she meets Kenny.
Lance GrossCast Member
Lance Gross
Lance Gross plays Reggie - A strip club owner and go-getter who’s willing to risk it all in order to live the high life with his girlfriend, Crystal
Lex Scott DavisCast Member
Lex Scott Davis
Lex Scott Davis plays Angie, a highly disciplined and hardworking dancer who falls for a man that gets her to lose control.
Matthew NoszkaCast Member
Matthew Noszka
Matthew Noszka plays Brody, the young man who witnesses the murder that becomes the talk of the town. He's approached to be the star witness in the case. As tensions rise and his name spreads around, Brody becomes less and less sure that he'll be able to stand up to the pressure of a society built to make him fail.
Michelle MitchenorCast Member
Michelle Mitchenor
Michelle Mitchenor plays Crystal - A book smart accountant and “ride or die” girlfriend whose morals are tested when she discovers that she’s managing dirty money for her boyfriend’s strip club.
Nafessa WilliamsCast Member
Nafessa Williams
Nafessa Williams plays Jenny Davis, the younger wife of Bob Davis. She doesn't share Bob’s harsh racial and political views and her sympathy for the mistreated white people translates to a love affair with Brody. Though lovers in private, Jenny doesn’t acknowledge their relationship publicly nor does she defend Brody when his life is endangered.
Peyton Alex SmithCast Member
Peyton Alex Smith
The Quad star Peyton Alex Smith plays Miles, an expelled student who also happens to be a ringleader of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Rhyon Nicole BrownCast Member
Rhyon Nicole Brown
Rhyon Nicole Brown stars as college student and Black Lives Matter organizer Germaine, who fights the good fight to expose a racist mayor.
Shayla LoveCast Member
Shayla Love
Shayla Love plays Trina, a dancer who's a bit more wise and content than Angie. Trina is Angie's best friend and confidant.
Sinqua WallsCast Member
Sinqua Walls
Sinqua Walls plays an attractive, overly confident photographer who woos the hardworking and beautiful dancer Angie with his sexual prowess and adoration.
Tami RomanCast Member, Actor
Tami Roman
Tami Roman plays Silk, one of Taggert’s most beautiful prostitutes until she fell out of his good graces, earning herself a huge scar across her face. As Nina’s best friend and mother figure, Silk warns Nina not to cross Taggert or she may suffer the same fate.
Tonea StewartCast Member
Tonea Stewart
Tonea Stewart plays Ty's ill grandmother, who spends most of her days watching TV to take her mind off the possibility of losing her home to rising rent costs.
Woody McClainCast Member
Woody McClain
Woody McClain plays ruthless drug kingpin Slim, who runs the streets of Atlanta. Underneath his hard exterior lies a suave, affectionate gentleman who has a soft spot for women.