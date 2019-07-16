Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Act UpSeason 3 E 3 • 08/23/2022
In a story based on "Act Up" by City Girls, four women escape from a sex trafficking ring and use their freedom to get revenge on the men who kidnapped them.
TalesS2 • E3My Life
Taking inspiration from Mary J. Blige's song "My Life," a woman in recovery learns family secrets that change the course of her life.
07/16/2019
TalesS2 • E4Deep Cover
The collision of two feuding Atlanta dealers shatters a tight-knit family in this tale inspired by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's "Deep Cover" from the Bill Duke film soundtrack.
07/23/2019
TalesS2 • E5Bodak Yellow
Taking inspiration from the Cardi B song "Bodak Yellow," an ambitious stripper named Violet must find a way to defy her domineering boss if she wants to make it as a rapper.
07/30/2019
TalesS2 • E6XO Tour Life
In an episode inspired by Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3," hard-partying teen Janelle falls deeper into the world of drugs in hopes of forgetting her absentee parents.
08/06/2019
TalesS2 • E7My Mind Playing Tricks on Me
In an episode inspired by the Geto Boys song "My Mind Playing Tricks on Me," a man seduces white women during Mardi Gras and lures them back to his murderous family.
08/13/2019
TalesS2 • E8I Gave You Power
On this episode inspired by Nas's song "I Gave You Power," a gold handgun passes through a community, giving each person the illusion of power, with devastating results.
08/20/2019
TalesS2 • E9Ex-Factor
A career-oriented woman is caught in a love triangle and must make a choice between her husband and her side piece in this tale inspired by Lauryn Hill's song "Ex-Factor."
08/27/2019
TalesS2 • E10Moonlight
A young artist finds herself falling in love with a mysterious man in this tale based on XXXTentacion's song "Moonlight."
09/03/2019
TalesS3 • E1Fight the Power
A passionate lawyer raised by Black Panthers sets out to convict the police officer who murdered a Black girl.
08/09/2022
TalesS3 • E2Renee
An interpretation of the Lost Boyz track "Renee" sees the titular heroine, an idealistic law student, connect with barber Lamar as they try to protect a teen from local drug dealers.
08/16/2022
TalesS3 • E4Hot in Here
Inspired by the lyrics to Nelly's "Hot in Herre," a college professor uses her 30th birthday as a chance to get over her ex and take control of her love life.
08/30/2022
TalesS3 • E5C.R.E.A.M.
In a story inspired by Wu-Tang Clan's "C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me)," a reformed man returns to a life of crime when he needs money for his daughter's lifesaving operation.
09/06/2022
TalesS3 • E6Put It on Me
A young police officer and her undercover boyfriend operate from both sides of the law to find the source of corruption that plagues their city.
09/13/2022
TalesS3 • E7Ms. Jackson
A woman manipulates her loved ones to protect herself from a dangerous criminal, but the move causes damage to her daughter's mental health and endangers her mother-in-law in the process.
09/13/2022
TalesS3 • E8Murder She Wrote
Inspired by Chaka Demus & Pliers' "Murder She Wrote," a formerly incarcerated woman uses her wits to infiltrate a seedy crime syndicate and get revenge on the men who killed her husband.
09/20/2022
TalesS3 • E9Jesus Walks
Talented singer-songwriter Jewel questions her values when a manipulative music producer draws her into the seedy world of viral fame, but her loved ones aren't ready to give up on her.
09/20/2022
