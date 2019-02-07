Tales

Cast

Boris Kodjoe

Boris Kodjoe plays gentle giant prosecutor Ray Vance, who takes on the case against the police department after the murder of Jaden Jenkins. Finally seeing how his own society is so heavily divided, he risks everything to go to trial.
 

Bre-Z

Bre-Z stars as thrifty tomboy Ty, who decides to rob older people at ATM machines with her cousin Deacon to prevent his ill grandmother from getting evicted. 

Charles Malik Whitfield

Charles Malik Whitfield plays an ex-con in charge of the Black Lives Matter safe house. Blue is a leader in the projects, but he's wary and careful never to take too many chances. 

Christian Robinson

Burning Sands star Christian Robinson plays Lil Tank, Gutta's overshadowed wingman and ghostwriter whose desire for fame and recognition fuels flames of jealousy.

Clifton Powel

Clifton Powell plays Bob Davis, who is the host of a popular news program. He believes that the struggles white people face are brought upon by themselves. Despite having a white employee, Brody, Bob is open about his disdain for the white community.
 

Demetrius Shipp, Jr.

Demetrius Shipp, Jr. plays former marine Kenny, who suffers from trauma and hallucinations caused by his experience in the war. 

Elise Neal

Elise Neal plays no-nonsense high profile Detective Beatriz, who won’t let money or fame deter her from discovering the truth.

J. Alphonse Nicholson

J. Alphonse Nicholson plays Ricky  - A savage drug dealer whose credibility is threatened after he is underhanded by Reggie.

Jennifer Freeman

Jennifer Freeman plays Instagram beauty and NBA wife-to-be Ashley, whose socialite status overshadows her self-reliant and ambitious nature.

Jharrel Jerome

Jharrel Jerome plays 19-year-old Deacon, who is all bark and no bite. He recruits his cousin Ty to help rob older people for money, but quickly realizes he is in over his head. 

Jim Jones

Jim Jones plays Taggert, a pimp who is a truly vicious brute and has no conscience. Taggert is built like a grizzly.

Keith Powers

The New Edition Story star Keith Powers plays Amari "Gutta" Anderson, a platinum rap artist whose love for music is tainted by unwarranted gang ties and looming threats from his past. 

Kyndall Ferguson

Kyndall Ferguson plays a beautiful young woman who was "sold" to her present-day pimp Taggert. All thing change once she meets Kenny. 

Lance Gross

Lance Gross plays Reggie - A strip club owner and go-getter who’s willing to risk it all in order to live the high life with his girlfriend, Crystal 

Lex Scott Davis

Lex Scott Davis plays Angie, a highly disciplined and hardworking dancer who falls for a man that gets her to lose control. 

Matthew Noszka

Matthew Noszka plays Brody, the young man who witnesses the murder that becomes the talk of the town. He's approached to be the star witness in the case. As tensions rise and his name spreads around, Brody becomes less and less sure that he'll be able to stand up to the pressure of a society built to make him fail.
 

MC Lyte

Grammy-nominated rapper MC Lyte has graced fans with TV roles and appearances in  UPN’s Half and Half, WB’s For Your Love and CBS’s Star Search. As Detective Makena Daniels, MC Lyte plays an unfaltering homicide detective who thrives in chaos and lives for uncovering the truth.

Michelle Mitchenor

Michelle Mitchenor plays Crystal - A book smart accountant and “ride or die” girlfriend whose morals are tested when she discovers that she’s managing dirty money for her boyfriend’s strip club.

Nafessa Williams

Nafessa Williams plays Jenny Davis, the younger wife of Bob Davis. She doesn't share Bob’s harsh racial and political views and her sympathy for the mistreated white people translates to a love affair with Brody. Though lovers in private, Jenny doesn’t acknowledge their relationship publicly nor does she defend Brody when his life is endangered.
 

Peyton Alex Smith

The Quad star Peyton Alex Smith plays Miles, an expelled student who also happens to be a ringleader of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rhyon Nicole Brown

Rhyon Nicole Brown stars as college student and Black Lives Matter organizer Germaine, who fights the good fight to expose a racist mayor. 

Shayla Love

Shayla Love plays Trina, a dancer who's a bit more wise and content than Angie. Trina is Angie's best friend and confidant.

Sinqua Walls

Sinqua Walls plays an attractive, overly confident photographer who woos the hardworking and beautiful dancer Angie with his sexual prowess and adoration. 

Tami Roman

Tami Roman plays Silk, one of Taggert’s most beautiful prostitutes until she fell out of his good graces, earning herself a huge scar across her face. As Nina’s best friend and mother figure, Silk warns Nina not to cross Taggert or she may suffer the same fate.

Tonea Stewart

Tonea Stewart plays Ty's ill grandmother, who spends most of her days watching TV to take her mind off the possibility of losing her home to rising rent costs.

Woody McClain

Woody McClain plays ruthless drug kingpin Slim, who runs the streets of Atlanta. Underneath his hard exterior lies a suave, affectionate gentleman who has a soft spot for women.