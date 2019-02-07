- Full Episodes
S2 • E1
BrothersInspired by the lyrics to Kanye West's song "Brothers," two siblings carve out drastically different paths in Atlanta.07/02/2019
S2 • E2
S2 • E2
SlipperyA rogue FBI agent makes his case in court after trying to take down an Atlanta rap group with a major drug operation in this episode inspired by Migos's track "Slippery."07/09/2019
S2 • E3
S2 • E3
My LifeTaking inspiration from Mary J. Blige's song "My Life," a woman in recovery learns family secrets that change the course of her life.07/16/2019
S2 • E4
S2 • E4
Deep CoverThe collision of two feuding Atlanta dealers shatters a tight-knit family in this tale inspired by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's "Deep Cover" from the Bill Duke film soundtrack.07/23/2019
S2 • E5
S2 • E5
Bodak YellowTaking inspiration from the Cardi B song "Bodak Yellow," an ambitious stripper named Violet must find a way to defy her domineering boss if she wants to make it as a rapper.07/30/2019
S2 • E6
S2 • E6
XO Tour LifeIn an episode inspired by Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3," hard-partying teen Janelle falls deeper into the world of drugs in hopes of forgetting her absentee parents.08/06/2019
S2 • E7
S2 • E7
My Mind Playing Tricks on MeIn an episode inspired by the Geto Boys song "My Mind Playing Tricks on Me," a man seduces white women during Mardi Gras and lures them back to his murderous family.08/13/2019
S2 • E8
S2 • E8
I Gave You PowerOn this episode inspired by Nas's song "I Gave You Power," a gold handgun passes through a community, giving each person the illusion of power, with devastating results.08/20/2019
S2 • E9
S2 • E9
Ex-FactorA career-oriented woman is caught in a love triangle and must make a choice between her husband and her side piece in this tale inspired by Lauryn Hill's song "Ex-Factor."08/27/2019
S2 • E10
S2 • E10
MoonlightA young artist finds herself falling in love with a mysterious man in this tale based on XXXTentacion's song "Moonlight."09/03/2019
Cast
Boris KodjoeCast Member
Boris Kodjoe
Boris Kodjoe plays gentle giant prosecutor Ray Vance, who takes on the case against the police department after the murder of Jaden Jenkins. Finally seeing how his own society is so heavily divided, he risks everything to go to trial.
Bre-ZCast Member
Bre-Z
Bre-Z stars as thrifty tomboy Ty, who decides to rob older people at ATM machines with her cousin Deacon to prevent his ill grandmother from getting evicted.
Charles Malik WhitfieldCast Member
Charles Malik Whitfield
Charles Malik Whitfield plays an ex-con in charge of the Black Lives Matter safe house. Blue is a leader in the projects, but he's wary and careful never to take too many chances.
Christian RobinsonCast Member
Christian Robinson
Burning Sands star Christian Robinson plays Lil Tank, Gutta's overshadowed wingman and ghostwriter whose desire for fame and recognition fuels flames of jealousy.
Clifton PowelCast Member
Clifton Powel
Clifton Powell plays Bob Davis, who is the host of a popular news program. He believes that the struggles white people face are brought upon by themselves. Despite having a white employee, Brody, Bob is open about his disdain for the white community.
Demetrius Shipp, Jr.Cast Member
Demetrius Shipp, Jr.
Demetrius Shipp, Jr. plays former marine Kenny, who suffers from trauma and hallucinations caused by his experience in the war.
Elise NealCast Member
Elise Neal
Elise Neal plays no-nonsense high profile Detective Beatriz, who won’t let money or fame deter her from discovering the truth.
J. Alphonse NicholsonCast Member
J. Alphonse Nicholson
J. Alphonse Nicholson plays Ricky - A savage drug dealer whose credibility is threatened after he is underhanded by Reggie.
Jennifer FreemanCast Member
Jennifer Freeman
Jennifer Freeman plays Instagram beauty and NBA wife-to-be Ashley, whose socialite status overshadows her self-reliant and ambitious nature.
Jharrel JeromeCast Member
Jharrel Jerome
Jharrel Jerome plays 19-year-old Deacon, who is all bark and no bite. He recruits his cousin Ty to help rob older people for money, but quickly realizes he is in over his head.
Jim JonesCast Member
Jim Jones
Jim Jones plays Taggert, a pimp who is a truly vicious brute and has no conscience. Taggert is built like a grizzly.
Keith PowersCast Member
Keith Powers
The New Edition Story star Keith Powers plays Amari "Gutta" Anderson, a platinum rap artist whose love for music is tainted by unwarranted gang ties and looming threats from his past.
Kyndall FergusonCast Member
Kyndall Ferguson
Kyndall Ferguson plays a beautiful young woman who was "sold" to her present-day pimp Taggert. All thing change once she meets Kenny.
Lance GrossCast Member
Lance Gross
Lance Gross plays Reggie - A strip club owner and go-getter who’s willing to risk it all in order to live the high life with his girlfriend, Crystal
Lex Scott DavisCast Member
Lex Scott Davis
Lex Scott Davis plays Angie, a highly disciplined and hardworking dancer who falls for a man that gets her to lose control.
Matthew NoszkaCast Member
Matthew Noszka
Matthew Noszka plays Brody, the young man who witnesses the murder that becomes the talk of the town. He's approached to be the star witness in the case. As tensions rise and his name spreads around, Brody becomes less and less sure that he'll be able to stand up to the pressure of a society built to make him fail.
Michelle MitchenorCast Member
Michelle Mitchenor
Michelle Mitchenor plays Crystal - A book smart accountant and “ride or die” girlfriend whose morals are tested when she discovers that she’s managing dirty money for her boyfriend’s strip club.
Nafessa WilliamsCast Member
Nafessa Williams
Nafessa Williams plays Jenny Davis, the younger wife of Bob Davis. She doesn't share Bob’s harsh racial and political views and her sympathy for the mistreated white people translates to a love affair with Brody. Though lovers in private, Jenny doesn’t acknowledge their relationship publicly nor does she defend Brody when his life is endangered.
Peyton Alex SmithCast Member
Peyton Alex Smith
The Quad star Peyton Alex Smith plays Miles, an expelled student who also happens to be a ringleader of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Rhyon Nicole BrownCast Member
Rhyon Nicole Brown
Rhyon Nicole Brown stars as college student and Black Lives Matter organizer Germaine, who fights the good fight to expose a racist mayor.
Shayla LoveCast Member
Shayla Love
Shayla Love plays Trina, a dancer who's a bit more wise and content than Angie. Trina is Angie's best friend and confidant.
Sinqua WallsCast Member
Sinqua Walls
Sinqua Walls plays an attractive, overly confident photographer who woos the hardworking and beautiful dancer Angie with his sexual prowess and adoration.
Tami RomanCast Member
Tami Roman
Tami Roman plays Silk, one of Taggert’s most beautiful prostitutes until she fell out of his good graces, earning herself a huge scar across her face. As Nina’s best friend and mother figure, Silk warns Nina not to cross Taggert or she may suffer the same fate.
Tonea StewartCast Member
Tonea Stewart
Tonea Stewart plays Ty's ill grandmother, who spends most of her days watching TV to take her mind off the possibility of losing her home to rising rent costs.
Woody McClainCast Member
Woody McClain
Woody McClain plays ruthless drug kingpin Slim, who runs the streets of Atlanta. Underneath his hard exterior lies a suave, affectionate gentleman who has a soft spot for women.