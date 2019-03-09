Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
MoonlightSeason 2 E 10 • 09/03/2019
A young artist finds herself falling in love with a mysterious man in this tale based on XXXTentacion's song "Moonlight."
1:20:28
TalesS2 • E1Brothers
Inspired by the lyrics to Kanye West's song "Brothers," two siblings carve out drastically different paths in Atlanta.
07/02/2019
40:56
TalesS2 • E2Slippery
A rogue FBI agent makes his case in court after trying to take down an Atlanta rap group with a major drug operation in this episode inspired by Migos's track "Slippery."
07/09/2019
40:57
TalesS2 • E3My Life
Taking inspiration from Mary J. Blige's song "My Life," a woman in recovery learns family secrets that change the course of her life.
07/16/2019
40:57
TalesS2 • E4Deep Cover
The collision of two feuding Atlanta dealers shatters a tight-knit family in this tale inspired by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's "Deep Cover" from the Bill Duke film soundtrack.
07/23/2019
40:57
TalesS2 • E5Bodak Yellow
Taking inspiration from the Cardi B song "Bodak Yellow," an ambitious stripper named Violet must find a way to defy her domineering boss if she wants to make it as a rapper.
07/30/2019
40:57
TalesS2 • E6XO Tour Life
In an episode inspired by Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3," hard-partying teen Janelle falls deeper into the world of drugs in hopes of forgetting her absentee parents.
08/06/2019
40:56
TalesS2 • E7My Mind Playing Tricks on Me
In an episode inspired by the Geto Boys song "My Mind Playing Tricks on Me," a man seduces white women during Mardi Gras and lures them back to his murderous family.
08/13/2019
40:57
TalesS2 • E8I Gave You Power
On this episode inspired by Nas's song "I Gave You Power," a gold handgun passes through a community, giving each person the illusion of power, with devastating results.
08/20/2019
40:57
TalesS2 • E9Ex-Factor
A career-oriented woman is caught in a love triangle and must make a choice between her husband and her side piece in this tale inspired by Lauryn Hill's song "Ex-Factor."
08/27/2019
