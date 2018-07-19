The Grand Hustle

Christopher believes he defines being book smart and even his skype name is “Mr. Book Smart." He backs it up with a Bachelor's degree, four Master's degrees and an MBA. He played college basketball at Arizona State University and played for the Clippers for three months before his basketball career ended due to injuries. Christopher believes he is clairvoyant. He says he can read people very well, simply based on an introduction and a few words. Currently, he owns and operates a mobile theme park. At the theme park, there is paintball, inflatable soccer, football challenges, etc. He seeks out and rents high profile real estate to have his events which are open to the public.