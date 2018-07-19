The Grand Hustle

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
No Hollywood EndingSeason 1 E 9 • 09/13/2018
The teams must pitch a romantic comedy and an action film to T.I., with the help of professional graphic artists and storyboard artists.
Watching
Full Ep
40:59
The Grand HustleS1 • E1Hustle 101
Legendary mogul T.I. "Tip" Harris gives 16 entrepreneurs from around the U.S. the chance to compete for a spot in his Grand Hustle empire.
07/19/2018
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
The Grand HustleS1 • E2Pop-Up Shop
After T.I. splits the remaining hustlers into two teams, the teams face off in competing pop-ups to sell the most AKOO merchandise.
07/26/2018
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
The Grand HustleS1 • E4Us or Else
The hustlers are tasked with raising awareness for the "Us or Else" initiative, and musician David Banner inspires the teams to focus on making a change.
08/09/2018
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
The Grand HustleS1 • E5If the Shoe Fits
Tensions flare when the teams must work together to create designs for their own shoe lines.
08/16/2018
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
The Grand HustleS1 • E6The Hustle Never Stops
T.I. secretly tests the hustlers during a much-needed day off, and one contestant's behavior during the pool party jeopardizes their spot in the competition.
08/23/2018
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
The Grand HustleS1 • E8Casino Night
The remaining hustlers join forces to host a charity casino night for T.I.'s Harris Community Works Foundation, and Director of Philanthropy Nikki Barjon steps in to help.
09/06/2018
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
The Grand HustleS1 • E9No Hollywood Ending
The teams must pitch a romantic comedy and an action film to T.I., with the help of professional graphic artists and storyboard artists.
09/13/2018
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
The Grand HustleS1 • E10Family Values
T.I. entrusts the hustlers to watch his children for the day, and the kids push some of the contestants to their limits.
09/20/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021