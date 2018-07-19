Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

The Grand Hustle
Family Values
Season 1 E 10 • 09/20/2018

T.I. entrusts the hustlers to watch his children for the day, and the kids push some of the contestants to their limits.

The Grand Hustle
S1 • E1
Hustle 101

Legendary mogul T.I. "Tip" Harris gives 16 entrepreneurs from around the U.S. the chance to compete for a spot in his Grand Hustle empire.
07/19/2018
The Grand Hustle
S1 • E2
Pop-Up Shop

After T.I. splits the remaining hustlers into two teams, the teams face off in competing pop-ups to sell the most AKOO merchandise.
07/26/2018
The Grand Hustle
S1 • E4
Us or Else

The hustlers are tasked with raising awareness for the "Us or Else" initiative, and musician David Banner inspires the teams to focus on making a change.
08/09/2018
The Grand Hustle
S1 • E5
If the Shoe Fits

Tensions flare when the teams must work together to create designs for their own shoe lines.
08/16/2018
The Grand Hustle
S1 • E6
The Hustle Never Stops

T.I. secretly tests the hustlers during a much-needed day off, and one contestant's behavior during the pool party jeopardizes their spot in the competition.
08/23/2018
The Grand Hustle
S1 • E8
Casino Night

The remaining hustlers join forces to host a charity casino night for T.I.'s Harris Community Works Foundation, and Director of Philanthropy Nikki Barjon steps in to help.
09/06/2018
The Grand Hustle
S1 • E9
No Hollywood Ending

The teams must pitch a romantic comedy and an action film to T.I., with the help of professional graphic artists and storyboard artists.
09/13/2018
The Grand Hustle
S1 • E11
Assistant for a Day

The remaining hustlers must set aside their pride and act as assistants to members of the Grand Hustle team.
09/27/2018
