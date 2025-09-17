The Hospital

Set inside the most incompetent medical facility in the country, see what happens when comedians mix improv with total medical negligence.
Ep 4
Lyrical Surgery/Get It Poppin'Dr. Pastor tries to resurrect a deceased patient, Dr. Do-It-To-Em's mixtape has more bars than a nursing student during finals week, and one man's quest for medical weed goes up in smoke.09/17/2025
Ep 3
Double or Nothing/Make a WishThe staff plays a risky guessing game, a doctor tries unusual ways to calm a patient, the Grim Reaper makes small talk in the waiting room, and a dying patient gets her last wish.09/17/2025
Ep 2
Blood Type / Home Remedy RouletteNurse Brandon confuses coworkers with his not-so hypothetical medical questions, a doctor disapproves of an unmarried couple's pregnancy, and Miss Auntie doles out her home remedies.09/11/2025
Ep 1
Imposter Syndrome/Scrub MoneyA doctor insists on using holistic sea moss to treat patients, besties launch a podcast in a busy E.R., a nurse tries out different ways to break bad news, and the staff competes for cash.09/10/2025
On this four-episode limited series, Kevin Fredericks and other talented comedians mix improv with total medical negligence at the most incompetent hospital facility in the country.