The Hospital
Lyrical Surgery/Get It Poppin'
E 4 • 09/17/2025
Dr. Pastor tries to resurrect a deceased patient, Dr. Do-It-To-Em's mixtape has more bars than a nursing student during finals week, and one man's quest for medical weed goes up in smoke.
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Full Ep
20:31
E1The HospitalImposter Syndrome/Scrub Money
A doctor insists on using holistic sea moss to treat patients, besties launch a podcast in a busy E.R., a nurse tries out different ways to break bad news, and the staff competes for cash.
09/10/2025
Full Ep
20:33
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E2The HospitalBlood Type / Home Remedy Roulette
Nurse Brandon confuses coworkers with his not-so hypothetical medical questions, a doctor disapproves of an unmarried couple's pregnancy, and Miss Auntie doles out her home remedies.
09/11/2025
Full Ep
20:32
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E3The HospitalDouble or Nothing/Make a Wish
The staff plays a risky guessing game, a doctor tries unusual ways to calm a patient, the Grim Reaper makes small talk in the waiting room, and a dying patient gets her last wish.
09/17/2025
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