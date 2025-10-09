The Hospital

Double or Nothing/Make a Wish

E 3 • 09/17/2025

The staff plays a risky guessing game, a doctor tries unusual ways to calm a patient, the Grim Reaper makes small talk in the waiting room, and a dying patient gets her last wish.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
20:31

E1
The Hospital
Imposter Syndrome/Scrub Money

A doctor insists on using holistic sea moss to treat patients, besties launch a podcast in a busy E.R., a nurse tries out different ways to break bad news, and the staff competes for cash.
09/10/2025
Full Ep
20:33
Sign In to Watch

E2
The Hospital
Blood Type / Home Remedy Roulette

Nurse Brandon confuses coworkers with his not-so hypothetical medical questions, a doctor disapproves of an unmarried couple's pregnancy, and Miss Auntie doles out her home remedies.
09/11/2025
Full Ep
20:32
Sign In to Watch

E3
The Hospital
Double or Nothing/Make a Wish

The staff plays a risky guessing game, a doctor tries unusual ways to calm a patient, the Grim Reaper makes small talk in the waiting room, and a dying patient gets her last wish.
09/17/2025
Full Ep
20:33
Sign In to Watch

E4
The Hospital
Lyrical Surgery/Get It Poppin'

Dr. Pastor tries to resurrect a deceased patient, Dr. Do-It-To-Em's mixtape has more bars than a nursing student during finals week, and one man's quest for medical weed goes up in smoke.
09/17/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
14:05

20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans

In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
08/06/2025
Trailer
00:15

106 & Sports Teaser

106 & Sports captures the excitement of sports, music and entertainment like never before.
09/25/2025
Promo
00:30

All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8c
Tyler Perry's Sistas

Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Promo
00:20

COUNT ON SUNDAYS

With the NFL on CBS, you can always count on Sundays for must-see matchups. Watch local and featured national games live!
09/19/2025
Trailer
01:30

The Coach Vick Experience
The Coach Vick ExperienceS1

NFL legend Michael Vick returns home to VA as head coach of Norfolk State, determined to revive the struggling HBCU football program with his family by his side and everything on the line.
01/26/2026